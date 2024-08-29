Weather Forecast: From snow and frost to mild summer weather

MISSOULA — After a whirlwind week with snow, frost, and dangerous fire weather, conditions are finally looking to calm down and clear up for the weekend.

High pressure will take over today, leading to a great Labor Day.

Conditions will dry out and warm up to above-average temperatures by Saturday and Sunday under the high pressure. No storms, snow, or winds are expected until Tuesday next week. This trend means that holiday travel should be smooth and easy.

Temperatures this morning will be very chilly while still under a Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning, but 70°s will come later this afternoon. Sunshine should be abundant through Monday.