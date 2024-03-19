Weather Forecast: From spring to winter; changes are on the way

MISSOULA — Although we get to enjoy the first few days of spring with spring-like weather, it's back to winter for Western Montana soon.

The rest of today, the first day of Spring, or the Vernal Equinox, will remain pleasant, warm, and dry.

It's officially spring for the mountain time zone at 9:06 PM this evening.

Temperatures are expected to stay fairly nice tomorrow as well, but slightly cooler due to increasing cloud coverage.

The increase in clouds tomorrow, along with some easterly winds, signifies the incoming change to our current weather pattern.

A cold from Canada is on track to move south into the region late Wednesday.

The front is incredibly slow-moving on model runs, meaning that most locations will not feel the front or see the changes until this Friday or Saturday.

Several valleys may begin to experience light rain with mountain snow on Thursday, but the temperatures will not drop too much until Friday night.

Overnight lows for the weekend are currently looking to be in the single digits or low teens, so begin to prepare for pets, livestock, or tender vegetation now.

Into early next week, conditions are expected to remain unsettled. Snow would be a welcome sight for mountains as we head into a warmer season, but it will be a big change for us overall!

More details will become clear about snow totals and road impacts in the coming days.

For now, happy spring!