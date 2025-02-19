Weather Forecast: From winter to spring

MISSOULA — In the next few days, it will feel like Montana has jumped from winter into spring!

Winter is still in full force today with potential snow later this afternoon and evening. The front line moves in around 3 p.m. today and then spreads into the late evening. Snow totals are expected to be less than an inch for some spots, up to 3" in higher elevation areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for all of Western Montana, mainly due to ice and slush already on the roads that could become icier with a new layer of snow.

After today, we start to get a taste of spring. Temperatures will warm Thursday and Friday into the upper 30°s and low 40°s. By Saturday, most areas will be seeing highs climb to 45°.

From winter to spring

As a result of the warming temperatures, the chance for localized flooding or water ponding is increasing. Keep an eye out for low-lying areas and wet roads as temperatures increase.

Overall, we have had a great February with snow totals building up, but a few days of spring weather are quickly approaching!

