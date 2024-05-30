Weather Forecast: Frost advisories, clearing skies, and warmer weekend temps

MISSOULA — As the moisture moves out of the region, skies will continue to clear and temperatures will keep on warming up.

For today though, still expect below-average, unseasonable daytime highs. Most locations will only reach upper 50s again with a few low 60s possible.

If you have time today to get outside in these mild temperatures, take a minute to cover up sensitive plants. A Frost Advisory was issued yesterday for the Kootenai/Cabinet and Lower Clark Fork regions due to clearing skies and possible drops in low temperatures.

Clearing skies can create an opportunities for overnight temperatures to swing lower than when we have cloud coverage (which keeps overnight drops more stable).

The advisories will be in effect again from 3 AM - 8 AM Friday morning as well. By Friday afternoon, highs should warm to 70s, with even warmer temperatures in the forecast this weekend!

Calm weather should persist until Monday, when widespread rain showers will return.