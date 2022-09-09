Weather Forecast: Frost advisory issued for Saturday morning

MISSOULA — With overnight lows dipping down close to freezing levels, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for western Montana valleys early Saturday morning.

Most areas will see temperatures on Saturday morning ranging between 30 - 40 degrees until around 10 AM. Bundle up if you have any early morning plans!

Also, tender plants and vegetation need to be covered tonight for tomorrow morning. Any plants should be okay on Sunday morning and Monday morning.

The Griz game on Saturday will feel nice and mild. Haze in the air is likely to get stronger in the afternoon and evening hours Saturday.

Next week, we will feel a return to average temperatures and rain is in the forecast.