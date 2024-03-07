Weather Forecast: Frosty AM temps today; slow warm-up into the weekend

MISSOULA — As we inch closer to the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm up while conditions stay mostly dry.

Today still looks like a chilly day though. Again, overnight temperatures have reach single digits in SW Montana and we are seeing all overnight lows hitting below freezing so far. Make sure to layer up this morning before heading outside.

Daytime highs will not be warm today either. Most locations will still only be a few degrees above freezing. However, by Saturday things will be much warmer.

Generally, highs on Saturday will reach close to 50 degrees for many spots across western Montana. Plan outdoor activities for Saturday, because things will be cooling down quickly early next week. Winds will pick up Sunday into the 20 MPH range and then moisture in the mountains is expected to fall through maybe Monday - Wednesday.

Basically, our spring-fever will be short-lived only on Saturday before another pattern change.