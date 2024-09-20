Weather Forecast: Frosty mornings with perfect afternoons this weekend

MISSOULA — We are headed into a fairly nice stretch of weather, perfect for this fall weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s across Western Montana through Sunday. Stronger winds today should calm down to a slight breeze for Saturday and Sunday.

Sunshine will stick around for a while as well.

The reason for such pleasant weather is that we will be under a zonal flow. This type of weather pattern means we have no major high pressure or low pressure system to dominate our weather.

Come Monday, we will see a short-lived return of low pressure, but this weekend will stay very mild.

We also get the first official day of fall on Sunday, September 22. This day is also known as the Fall, or Autumnal Equinox. Roughly, there are 12 hours of daylight to enjoy and 12 hours of nighttime. Hence, the "equinox".

The only exception to this almost perfect weekend set-up is the potential for frosty mornings.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for both Saturday and Sunday between midnight and 9 a.m. Most valleys are included in this advisory. Cover up sensitive plants or vegetation for both days to be on the safe side!

By midweek next week, temperatures may be warming back up to some 80s.