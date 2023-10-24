Weather Forecast: Grab an umbrella & bundle up, the first winter storm is here

MISSOULA — Grab an umbrella and bundle up today.
The first winter storm arrives today, bringing rain, snow, and arctic air to Montana.
This storm is a decent start to the snow season, so do not count this one out as a little October snow.
Instead, plan for frigid temperatures and widespread snow to impact travel through Wednesday night.
Here's the storm timing:
- First, snow flurries and light rain showers began last night and will continue this morning mainly for Northwest Montana.
- Wind gusts will pick up mid-day, signaling the incoming moisture.
- Valleys of west-central and Southwest Montana can expect rain only in the afternoon.
- Arctic air arrives later tonight.
- Once the cold blast of air pushes in, the moisture will turn to widespread snow.
- Snow showers will continue through Wednesday and possibly Thursday.
- Snow accumulations look best for mountain passes/ranges (between 3-8 inches minimum), but even stretches of I-90 like E. Missoula to Bearmouth will likely be impacted Wednesday morning.
Anywhere that is closer to a mountain range — Swan Lake, Seeley Lake, Condon, Butte, Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake — is expected to receive higher amounts closer to the mountain passes.
The valleys in general are expected to see 1"-to-3".
Even after chances for snow diminish later this week, temperatures will stay in the 30s.
Here comes winter!