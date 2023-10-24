Weather Forecast: Grab an umbrella & bundle up, the first winter storm is here

MISSOULA — Grab an umbrella and bundle up today.

The first winter storm arrives today, bringing rain, snow, and arctic air to Montana.

This storm is a decent start to the snow season, so do not count this one out as a little October snow.

Instead, plan for frigid temperatures and widespread snow to impact travel through Wednesday night.

Here's the storm timing:



First, snow flurries and light rain showers began last night and will continue this morning mainly for Northwest Montana.

Wind gusts will pick up mid-day, signaling the incoming moisture.

Valleys of west-central and Southwest Montana can expect rain only in the afternoon.

Arctic air arrives later tonight.

Once the cold blast of air pushes in, the moisture will turn to widespread snow.

Snow showers will continue through Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Snow accumulations look best for mountain passes/ranges (between 3-8 inches minimum), but even stretches of I-90 like E. Missoula to Bearmouth will likely be impacted Wednesday morning.

Anywhere that is closer to a mountain range — Swan Lake, Seeley Lake, Condon, Butte, Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake — is expected to receive higher amounts closer to the mountain passes.

The valleys in general are expected to see 1"-to-3".

Even after chances for snow diminish later this week, temperatures will stay in the 30s.

Here comes winter!