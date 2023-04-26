Weather Forecast: Gradual warm-up continues; gusty winds rolling in tomorrow

MISSOULA — The gradual warm-up continues for western Montana as temperatures will climb to above-normal levels within the next three days.

One thing that will break up the warm-up slightly will be a back-door cold front that will sweep through on Thursday. The front will not drop temperatures drastically, but will allow for some gusty winds and possible mountain showers to impact high west-central elevations.

Gusts are projected to reach speeds of 10-20 MPH in NW Montana, 20-30 MPH along I-90, and 30-50 MPH in SW Montana. The gusts will likely roll through at different times of the day as the front tracks in from Canada.

Eventually, the winds and front will clear and temperatures will start warming again come Friday.

Over the weekend, temperatures may actually get warm enough to break some records. For example, Missoula does not typically reach 85 degrees until the last week of May (on average). Sunday's high temp is forecasted to be 82, which would tie a record set in 1941 for April 30th.

The warm temperatures will remain through the weekend, but should cool back down slightly by midweek next week.