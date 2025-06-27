Weather Forecast: Great weekend weather followed by a mini heat wave next week

MISSOULA — Happy Friday!

We have great conditions heading our way for the weekend after today. Average temperatures, sunny skies, and light breezes.

This morning, some scattered showers are still moving through northwest Montana, but those should taper off by late morning.

This afternoon, keep an eye out for a few thunderstorms in southwest Montana. They’re not expected to be as intense as Thursday’s storms, but there could still be some lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds—possibly up to 30 mph.

Then, Saturday looks like the best day of the weekend to get outside. Missoula Marathon runners should have no problems weather-wise for the 5K on Saturday, or the half/full marathons on Sunday morning.

Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, things are heating up. A ridge of high pressure will bring hot, dry weather, with temperatures running 10 to 20 degrees above normal. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day.