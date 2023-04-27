Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Gusty winds & a quick cold front today; warming temps tomorrow

WIND GUST FORECAST.png
Dani Hallows
WIND GUST FORECAST.png
Posted at 4:15 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 06:15:01-04

MISSOULA — Gusty winds will impact western Montana today across the board, but stronger winds will impact the Bitterroot region and surrounding area.

The winds are part of a cold front that will track over the eastern part of the state. Overall, the front will not drop temperatures drastically, daytime highs will still reach mid-to-low 60s.

The front will also bring a few showers to select locations, namely Polson, Seeley Lake, and Philipsburg. Showers from the front may also hit a few mountain ranges midday.

By the end of the day, clouds should clear and signal the start of a warm weekend for western Montana.

Spring (and maybe even Summer) has officially arrived!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!