Weather Forecast: Gusty winds & a quick cold front today; warming temps tomorrow

MISSOULA — Gusty winds will impact western Montana today across the board, but stronger winds will impact the Bitterroot region and surrounding area.

The winds are part of a cold front that will track over the eastern part of the state. Overall, the front will not drop temperatures drastically, daytime highs will still reach mid-to-low 60s.

The front will also bring a few showers to select locations, namely Polson, Seeley Lake, and Philipsburg. Showers from the front may also hit a few mountain ranges midday.

By the end of the day, clouds should clear and signal the start of a warm weekend for western Montana.

Spring (and maybe even Summer) has officially arrived!