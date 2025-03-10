Weather Forecast: Gusty winds, cooler temps, and light precip to start the week

MISSOULA — This morning, the passage of a cold front is creating some windy and wet conditions for parts of western Montana.

The Flathead/Mission valleys, the Lower Clark Fork region, and the West Glacier region are all under a wind advisory until 9 AM. Winds will blow in a southwest direction, mainly at 15-25 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH in the valleys. Mountain passes could see gusts over 60 MPH.

Along with the winds, the cold front will bring some precipitation for our Monday. At high terrain, 2-4" of snow is possible through this morning. In the valleys, only light precipitation is expected in the form of a rain/snow mix.

Impacts will be limited, but with the winds and blowing snow, mountain pass drivers will likely struggle with visibility today.

The cold front will also cool down temperatures drastically today. Yesterday, the Missoula airport recorded the first 60° temperature of the year and the first one since Oct. 27, 2024. Today, highs will only reach mid 40°s.

Expect more pulses of moisture to arrive throughout the rest of this week, with the cooler temperatures sticking around too.