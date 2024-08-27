Weather Forecast: Gusty winds, rain showers, & high mountain snow later today

MISSOULA — Hold onto your hats today - a fairly organized cold front is about to move in and shake things up for western Montana.

The first change you'll notice will be some gusty winds. Wind speeds are forecasted to pick up between 20-40 MPH during the afternoon hours. These winds are just ahead of the cold front, which should move in later tonight between 7 - 9 PM.

Then, the cold front will bring in some valley rain, possible thunderstorms, and even high elevation mountain snow. It looks like snow levels may drop to around 5,500 - 6,000 FT. At these levels, high peaks like the Mission Range/Glacier National Park could receive at least a dusting tonight into Wednesday AM.

After the front works through the region, cooler air will be left behind for Wednesday. The bus stop will be chilly Wednesday morning and highs will only climb to the upper 60s! This drop is about a 20 degree change from highs today into tomorrow.

The colder air will then lend itself to possible frost for Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Make plans to cover your plants now and keep an eye on the forecast.

Mother Nature's final play of the week will be temperatures back up to 90s for the weekend with sunshine. We're getting a little bit of everything as we head into September!