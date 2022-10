MISSOULA — Gusty winds will blow through today as a precursor to the rest of the incoming storm.

Wind speeds are forecasted as 20-30 miles per hour for west-central Montana, with gusts in the Bitterroot and Flathead regions ranging between 10-20 miles per hour.

Even with the winds, temperatures will stay warm today. Most areas will reach right around 70 degrees.

Cloud coverage also looks to amp up in the afternoon and evening hours, but sunshine will still dominate most of the day.