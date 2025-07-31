Weather Forecast: Hang on tight, more thunderstorms to come

MISSOULA — The forecast is starting to feel a little bit like Groundhog Day as we are anticipating yet another round of evening thunderstorms tonight!

Here's what to expect:

A mix of warm morning sunshine and building clouds will lead to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Moist air moving in from the Pacific will fuel these storms, especially in Idaho and western Montana.

Because of this, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are likely. Flash flooding is a concern, especially in areas with burn scars or steep terrain (like near the Salmon River or along Highway 95 north of Riggins). Ravalli County is under a Flash Flood Watch this afternoon and evening. The watch is mostly for burn scar areas that are prone to flooding.

Some storms could bring gusty winds up to 40–60 mph, small hail, and heavy rain. Overall, thunderstorms are more likely to stay below and along the I-90 line tonight.

Tomorrow, the moisture finally looks to spread up North into the Flathead and Glacier areas. Keep an eye out for a possible Flash Flood Watch if you're heading to Glacier National Park on Friday.

Basically, we've got the same conditions today we've had all week. Continue to stay weather aware though as more and more impacts from these storms arise. Check out our StormTracker Weather App for the latest updates!