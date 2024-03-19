Weather Forecast: Happy 1st Day of Spring!

MISSOULA — Spring officially arrives for western Montana at 9:06 PM, today but Mother Nature is spoiling us early with some beautiful weather to kick off the new season.

Temperatures will be much like yesterday with highs ranging from high 50s-60s-and again, maybe some low 70s are possible.

A few more clouds will join the spring celebration skies today - ahead of our next system.

Basically, a Canadian cold front is still on track to move slowly into Western Montana starting Wednesday. Most valleys will not see or feel impacts too much until Thursday, where temperatures will cool down and rain showers will begin.

Temperatures will keep cooling down towards the weekend and we may see a near 30° drop from today into Sunday. Snow showers are more likely Saturday/Sunday with more rain showers likely Thursday/Friday. So, don't put away those winter clothes just yet!

For now, enjoy the Vernal Equinox today with fantastic weather before it all changes.