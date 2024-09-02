Weather Forecast: Haze, heat, and afternoon storms to kick off the week

MISSOULA — Even though September is here - today will look and feel like another summer day in western Montana.

To start, heavy haze is expected, especially for the Bitterroot valley and Granite County. An Air Quality Alert was issued yesterday all the way up to Lake County and may be re-issued later this morning.

People headed outside for Labor Day should take precautions against the haze by limiting time outdoors, but also beware of the heat today! Temperatures will soar to upper 80s and 90s this afternoon.

The heat may lead to the development of afternoon thunderstorms later. Instability (which thunderstorms need) will come with a cold front and gusty winds (20-30 MPH) tracking in from Canada. The front should push in some precipitation between 4 - 8 PM.

Right now, radar just shows showers and not many thunderstorms, but storms could develop quickly like they have in the last month. Keep an eye to the sky today and if you hear thunder, please go indoors. Our chance for severe storms is low, but ALL thunderstorms can produce strong winds, hail, lightning, and heavy rain.

More showers/cloudy skies will hang on for tomorrow, but the front will hopefully clear out some of the haze today. Have a great Labor Day & stay safe!