Weather Forecast: Hazy & mild weather for now; possible thunderstorms tomorrow

MISSOULA - Weather conditions remain mostly mild with hazy skies, but a few thunderstorms are possible tomorrow due to an outflow boundary.

An outflow boundary describes a front that is mostly made up of winds.

These outflow gusts can be erratic and strong, and the boundary line creates a good opportunity for thunderstorms to develop.

Radar is picking up on the frontal line. Right now, the front looks to arrive between 3:30 p.m. and move out by 8 p.m.

This timing may change the closer it gets to tomorrow.

Outside of the winds and possible thunderstorms, the weekend should be very summery.

Temperatures will warm up into the high 80s and 90s.

The quick round of thunderstorms may help temporarily clear out haze.

However, with several fires in the Pacific Northwest, the haze will return again.