Weather Forecast: Hazy skies & more heat today

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:36 AM, Aug 17, 2023
MISSOULA — Skies will be hazy again today as fire activity continues to ramp up from the record heat.

The smoke forecast shows local smoke plumes and plumes from southern Canada impacting air quality throughout the state. As the particulate levels can change frequently, be sure to check this website if you are sensitive to the poor air: https://gis.mtdeq.us/portal/apps/experiencebuilder/experience/?data_id=dataSource_3-Montana_Todays_Air_Stations_6770%3A267&id=000f42b119c44c7f9c3b4336470c721e/.

For a while yesterday the smoke did help keep temperatures at bay, but record-breaking highs were recorded in Missoula and other areas. Today will be the hottest day of this heat wave before it all cools down.

Winds will pick up again in the afternoon and evening. Friday's winds look more intense at the valley level (20-30 MPH) than what previous forecasts showed.

Fire danger will be critical going into the weekend, but it will feel better over the weekend temperature-wise.

