Weather Forecast: Hazy & warm conditions to start the week

MISSOULA — To start this new week, high pressure is responsible for bringing above-average temperatures and hazy skies.

Fire weather will continue to be active under these conditions. As a result, haze will likely build through tomorrow. Air quality will be impacted further south in the Bitterroot Valley and in Granite County.

Temperatures should climb to a mix of 70°s both today and tomorrow.

On Wednesday, a minor cold front is projected to cool things down slightly and clear out the haze. Weather models are not totally in agreement for the second half of the week after this front - meaning that precipitation chances are uncertain.

At the very least, we do know the front will turn things into fall-like weather starting Thursday.