Weather Forecast: Heading into drier weather for the weekend

MISSOULA — As we head into the weekend, our weather is looking slightly drier and warmer.

A low pressure system off the coast of California looks to move in south of Montana and eventually push in moisture for the eastern side of the state. However, western Montana looks to stay fairly calm.

There may be a few scattered showers Saturday and Sunday, but chances are minimal at 20%.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s for the weekend, with possible 60s for Monday and Tuesday next week. Overnight lows will remain chilly in the 20s and 30s.

All of these signs point to a decent weekend for Easter egg hunts and other fun spring activities. Just be sure to bundle up if you'll be out early Saturday or Sunday morning.

Things will remain dry and mild through Tuesday, which is great for outdoor celebrations, but not so good for our snowpack situation. Certain parts of western Montana are currently at an "extreme" level of drought right now. More specifically, it looks like the Upper Missouri and Upper Clark Fork river basins are exceptionally dry.

The good news is that we may help the current drought readings with more wet weather returning to the forecast Wednesday next week.