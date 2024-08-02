Weather Forecast: Heat advisories, haze, and thunderstorms this weekend

MISSOULA — The weekend will kick off today with hazy skies returning and temperatures hitting high into triple digit territory.

Fortunately, the worst of the heat will only last until tomorrow. Heat advisories are in place until 9 PM Saturday for much of the ID/MT border area and the Flathead, Mission, Missoula, and Bitterroot valleys.

This heat will generate a chance for possible thunderstorms late on Saturday night, but the best chance for showers/storms will actually be on Sunday. Severity levels of these possible storms are at the lowest level currently.

However, we still have many weak trees in Missoula and outflow winds could blow off remaining weak branches. We highly recommend not parking cars or anything valuable under branches that are unstable Saturday night and Sunday night.

Temperatures should cool down about 10 degrees after Saturday. Then, next week gets cooler into the 80s with slight chances for thunderstorms through the first half of the work week.

Overall, keep an eye on signs of heat exhaustion/stroke if you or loved ones are outside this weekend and take precautions against the incoming haze.