Weather Forecast: Heat advisories & warnings issued for the weekend

MISSOULA — Across western Montana, temperatures are forecasted to soar into triple digits for the weekend and beyond.

However, as previously discussed, thick layers of smoke may keep things cooler than expected. If the smoke thins out, the full heating potential will bring many places to dangerously hot temperatures.

Either way, you must be vigilant of heat and haze as we move into the weekend. Stay hydrated and in cooled areas, do not leave people or pets in cars, and check on those most affected by this weather (elderly, children, and pregnant women).

Water will be a great place to cool off as local lake and river temperatures continue to warm in this heat wave. Again though, be careful of prolonged time in the sun, heat, and haze.

Additionally, make sure you know local burn bans and restrictions if you plan to camp. Many areas and national forecasts here are under tight restrictions with poor weather for fire danger.

All time record-highs could be broken for the next few days until late next week, which is when we could finally back to some 80s! Keep your fingers crossed.