MISSOULA — We’re in for some seriously hot weather to start the week, with near-record high temperatures expected today and Tuesday.

Thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure, it’s going to be about 20 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year. Most valleys will hit the 90s.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: Heat and sunshine to start the week

The haze we've been seeing coming from Canada should clear out a bit this afternoon as winds pick up.

Tuesday stays hot, but things start to shift. Some moisture will move in from the southwest, bringing the chance for a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms later in the day, mainly around the Divide and into Southwest Montana.

If any storms do pop up, expect gusty winds with some possibly topping 40 mph.

By Wednesday, a bigger system moves in, bringing cooler temperatures and more widespread showers, especially through southwest Montana and down along I-90. There’s also a chance of a few stronger storms that afternoon.

Looking toward the end of the week and into the weekend, we’ll stick with an afternoon pattern of showers and thunderstorms.

It’ll gradually cool down, but temperatures will still be running warmer than normal.

By the weekend, conditions might get unstable enough to spark a few more intense storms.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: