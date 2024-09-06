Weather Forecast: Heat & haze for weekend activities

MISSOULA — Whether at the Chokecherry Festival in Lewistown or the River City Roots Festival in Missoula, expect some heat and haze this weekend.

Temperatures will continue getting warmer today, with many locations at high 80°s this afternoon or low 90°s.

Haze is likely to increase through Saturday. Take care of yourself and loved ones between the heat and the haze.

Fire danger is a concern with this drying and warming weather, but it will be especially concerning on Sunday.

Right now, there's only a low chance for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. However, it looks like we could see possible dry lightning and gusty winds, which is not a good combination for fires.

Outside of the heat, haze, and fire danger, enjoy the weekend in western Montana!