Weather Forecast: Heat & high pressure return for the weekend

MISSOULA — Heads up for the weekend: it's about to get hot.

Starting Friday and heading into the weekend, we’ll be seeing a warming trend.

Expect pretty toasty conditions, especially in the lower elevations of central Idaho, where highs could reach the upper 90s to low 100s.

Western Montana will feel it too, with temps running 10º to 15º above normal. Sunday is shaping up to be the hottest day.

Tonight, we're already seeing some gusty winds picking up across western Montana, with some showers moving through the northwest part of the state.

A few isolated thunderstorms could pop up tonight too, especially around Glacier National Park.

Wind gusts might hit 25 mph to 30 mph in the valleys and up to 40 mph in higher elevations like Logan Pass.

Looking ahead to early next week, a weather system is expected to move in Monday into Tuesday.

There's a decent chance of a "backdoor" cold front coming in from Canada, which could bring cooler temps, gusty northeast winds, and some rain, mainly along the divide in Northwest Montana.

This could lead to tricky conditions for outdoor plans, especially in places like Glacier Park or if you're planning to be out on Flathead Lake.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: