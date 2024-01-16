Weather Forecast: Heavy snow across Northwest Montana

MISSOULA — Our next winter storm is on the way and will bring snow starting late tonight through Thursday morning.

A low pressure with abundant moisture from the Pacific Ocean will approach Western Montana tonight.

Now, out in front of the low, a warm front will move through first bringing light snow and slowly warming temperatures through Wednesday afternoon.



The center of the low will then move through Wednesday late afternoon and evening, this is when the heaviest snow will occur especially over Northwest Montana where widespread 8"-12" looks likely by Thursday morning.

Some models have been trending even higher with snow across Northwest Montana, so higher amounts are possible.

Areas along the I-90 corridor from Clinton to Superior will see around 2"-5" of snow.

Higher amounts are expected further west around St. Regis and further east around Drummond with 5"-8" possible.

Lookout and Marias passes could pick up as much as 18"-24" of snow, Lolo Pass could see 12"-18" and 6"-12" over Lost Trail Pass.

Southwest Montana will see the least amount of snow as drier air along with warmer temperatures lead to lower snow totals.

Expect around ½"-3" in the Bitterroot and most of Southwest Montana. Most of that snow looks to fall Wednesday evening.

