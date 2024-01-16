Flathead County officials preparing for another round of snow

KALISPELL — Northwest Montana, especially, is still battling freezing temperatures and recovering from last week's major snowstorm.

All of this comes as this next system moves into the region — right as Flathead road crews have nearly cleaned up from last week.

The Flathead County Roads Department is preparing for a lot of snow accumulation in the next few days.

MTN News reached out on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to speak to someone but it's all hands on deck as they prepare for more snow.

Officials tell us that last wind gusts were a huge part of the problem with the last storm and note that with lower winds expected this time around, roads should see less drifting of snow.

However, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office is still asking people to stay off the roads once the storm moves in.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northwest Montana with snow totals looking promising to deliver high amounts for the Flathead Valley

While conditions are not anticipated to be as severe as last week's whiteout, officials are urging caution and asking residents to be prepared for changing conditions.