Weather Forecast: Here comes more fall-like weather

MISSOULA — After a nice break over the weekend from cool and rainy conditions, more fall-like weather is set to return.

A series of cold fronts and small low pressure systems from a larger weather pattern will bring in gusty winds, valley rain, mountain snow, and strong winds.

The first wave of moisture arrives later this afternoon. Right now, radar shows the frontal line breaking up before reaching NW Montana and only bringing light, scattered showers today.

However, gusty winds will impact west-central and southwestern Montana regions. Wind gusts could reach anywhere from 5 - 40 MPH this afternoon.

Another round of moisture arrives Wednesday - and this frontal line looks more developed and more widespread.

We are expecting break in the rain Thursday, followed by yet another wave of moisture lasting Friday into Sunday.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool through the next week.