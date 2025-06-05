Weather Forecast: Here comes the heat

MISSOULA — A warming trend is headed to western Montana soon.

After a few days of slightly below average temperatures this week, conditions are looking hot and dry this weekend.

Highs today will climb to 70°s, with 80°s and 90°s arriving for Sunday/Monday/Tuesday.

People who plan to get outside to beat the heat should stay hydrated, be cautious around fast/cold water, and be wary of hanging out in the sun for too long.

Skies will be mostly sunny for the next several days. Friday may be an exception to that though - cloudy skies are expected.

Overall, be ready for the heat to hit this weekend and stay safe!