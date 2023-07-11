Weather Forecast: Here comes the sun

MISSOULA — After plenty of summer showers and thunderstorms yesterday, here comes the sun!

Only a few lingering showers look to trail along in NW Montana this morning and afternoon. Eventually, the showers will taper off in the early evening.

The main valley that could see consistent shower activity is Kalispell, with areas directly east or west also at a good chance for rain showers.

Everywhere else, skies will be clearing today and the sun will be in full force.

Temperatures have fortunately cooled with yesterday's cold front as well. Expect mid to low 80's today before temperatures rise again this weekend.

Much of the rest of the week's weather will remain consistent - warm/hot, dry, and breezy.

However, data is leaning towards a solar storm making the Northern Lights visible on Thursday night (July 13). More details about the strength of the storm/chances to see the Aurora will be clearer in the next two days.