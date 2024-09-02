Weather Forecast: High fire danger for Labor Day; scattered storms Tuesday

MISSOULA — Wildfire season does not take breaks — even for Labor Day!

A Red Flag Warning is in place until 10 p.m. for all of Ravalli County and part of Granite County, as gusty winds are expected this afternoon and tonight. Gusts are expected to be higher in the Bitterroot Valley between 20 mph and 40 mph, but could get as high as 50 mph.

With many broken and weak branches, keep yourself and others safe far away from those branches when those winds pick up.



Lightning strikes are also a concern with an incoming cold front this evening. Right now, radar shows the thunderstorm action further south towards Dillon, but all of western Montana has a chance for thunderstorms tonight.

Rain showers look to follow the gusty winds with the front, so outdoor Labor Day plans may need to move inside. If you are outside and hear thunder roar, go indoors!

Tomorrow, we get round two of showers and thunderstorms. It does look like winds should stay down tomorrow and humidities will rise with some moisture back in the air, so fire danger will be less of a concern for Tuesday.

After Tuesday, temperatures climb out of the nice, pleasant 70s and head back to the 80s and 90s. Conditions will stay dry from Wednesday into next week.