Weather Forecast: High pollen, sunshine, and Sunday rain showers this weekend

MISSOULA — Happy Friday!

Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 30°s, while Missoula is already in the upper 40s. Winds overnight are responsible for the temperature ranges, but everyone will be headed into the upper 60s and low 70s today!

Sunshine will be plentiful today and for a good chunk of our Saturday.

As everyone will want to get outside in this pleasant weather, please remember that pollen is high right now and the UV index is also going to be high this weekend. Take all the necessary precautions to keep yourself safe!

Watch the forecast:

High pollen, sunshine, and Sunday rain showers this weekend

Our Saturday starts off mostly sunny and warmer than usual — about 10 degrees above normal — but by the afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms could roll in, especially south of I-90.

Some of those storms might drift as far north as Lake and Flathead counties. If you’re in those areas, watch for gusty winds (possibly over 40 mph), brief heavy rain, and maybe some small hail.

Sunday looks showery pretty much all day, with rain chances lasting into Monday morning. However, these showers will be fairly light and almost sprinkles.

A cold front will cool things down on Sunday and bring breezy west-northwest winds. Snow levels could dip to around 6,000 feet by Monday morning—possibly lower near the Divide.

We get a short break before another round of showers shows up Tuesday into early Wednesday.

But after that? Things are looking up again! A high pressure ridge builds in mid- to late week, bringing several days of sunshine, dry weather, and warm temps.

By Thursday, there’s a good chance many valleys will be hitting 70+ degrees.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: