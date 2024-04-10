Watch Now
Weather Forecast: High pressure brings calm conditions for now

Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 18:59:55-04

MISSOULA — High pressure is Western Montana's dominate weather feature right now, so that means calm, dry, and warm conditions.

This relief from cloudiness and cooler temperatures will not last long though. On either side of us, low pressure is brewing storms.

The low pressure system that will bring back some afternoon rain showers/thunderstorms is the one currently off the coast of the Pacific.

By Friday morning, that system will pull in moisture for North-Central Idaho and then drop off some moisture Friday afternoon in Montana.

However, temperatures may continue to warm through the weekend even with some scattered showers. Highs are expected to rise to about 10° to 15° above normal through Sunday.

Our next big change in the weather is tracking to come in around Monday or Tuesday and drop high temperatures back to the 40s. Spring just keeps bringing ups and downs this April.

