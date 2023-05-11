Weather Forecast: High pressure brings warmer & drier conditions soon

MISSOULA — There's one more day of chances for scattered showers today, but high pressure moving in will change things up quickly.

Overall, the showers and thunderstorms today only have about a 20-30% chance of developing in the afternoon/evening hours. Most of the precipitation that falls today will trail along the divide. A few extra pop-up showers might occur near Deer Lodge.

Outside of high elevations and Deer Lodge, most places will see a day much like yesterday.

Clouds will come and go with a few areas of patchy fog for the morning. Daytime highs are expected to reach high 60s and low 70s.

The high pressure ridge starts building Friday and continues to grow in strength over the weekend.

A low pressure system will try to interact with the high pressure, which may bring a few chances for rain next week, but the ridge will win out. In general, high pressure brings warm and dry conditions.

Temperatures are expected to break records for some parts of the country - Montana could see highs in the 80s and potentially even another 90 degree day in May.