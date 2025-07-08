Weather Forecast: High pressure, high heat, and high fire danger

MISSOULA — If the 4th of July weekend wasn't summer-y enough for you, today will be!

Expect another scorcher across western Montana as a high pressure ridge builds. Temperatures today will be in a mix of low to upper 90°s. These temperatures are not record-breaking (July 8th record for Missoula is 101°), but enough to be concerned about fire danger and heat sickness.

Be sure to stay hydrated, stay in cool/shady locations, avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day, and check on vulnerable friends/family.

Much of the Northern Rockies are experiencing this hot and dry weather - Red Flag Warnings have been issued in Washington/Idaho, with Heat Advisories for eastern Montana.

Once the high pressure ridge starts to move east Wednesday afternoon, then the high fire danger begins. Breezy winds will be the first sign our conditions are changing. However, the winds also bring a chance for isolated thunderstorms and new fire starts due to lightning.

The one good thing about these winds is that they usher in a low pressure trough out of Canada, which has cooler air to bring us some relief.

Temperatures will drop below normal into upper 70°s by Thursday.

Until then, stay cool and be cautious amid these high fire danger conditions.