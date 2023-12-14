Weather Forecast: High pressure holds on in the long-range forecast

MISSOULA — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern for the next several days in western Montana.

A brief burst of moisture is possible today in the mountains of NW Montana, with a few light snow showers maybe making their way into the valleys.

Outside of today's light precipitation - there isn't much change in the forecast. Where inversions are developing, air quality will continue to degrade. Patchy fog will also be recurring in some areas moving forward.

Temperatures will be in the teens/20s overnight and 30s/40s for the daytime highs.