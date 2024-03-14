Weather Forecast: High pressure pattern brings warm & dry conditions

MISSOULA — All of the weather models are in agreement - the forecast looks amazing for the rest of the week!

Temperature trends are the most notable feature we'll be enjoying.

Today is still expected to be a cooler day overall before temperatures climb into 50s and 60s (maybe even 70s) this weekend. The warm temperatures over the weekend will be running between 10-20 degrees above normal this time of year.

With these big weather swings, as a precaution, try to avoid back-country recreation in the coming days. Avalanches may occur with unstable changes from the temperatures. As always, we'll let you know if watches/warnings are issued.

Bundle up this morning as lows will be in the teens and 20s across the region.

Skies will be ranging between partly cloudy to mostly sunny over the next several days. Right now, a small cold front may approach by Wednesday next week. Otherwise, we are headed into a calm and mild weather pattern perfect for St. Patrick's celebrations.