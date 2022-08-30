Weather Forecast: High temperatures in August will continue into September

MISSOULA — In August, we had five days where temperatures were at or over 100 degrees F. 16 days were over 90 degrees F, which means we've had about 21 days with extremely high heat.

These temperatures are above average by 10-20 degrees for the season, and fall will feel more like summer as we enter the month of September.

Currently, the models are showing different times when we could see a cooler air mass push out the heat wave, but either on Saturday or Sunday we may cool down slightly just in time for Labor Day Weekend.

Fire weather will be a concern on Friday with light winds accompanying our dry conditions this week.

