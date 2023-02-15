Weather Forecast: High temperatures staying steady; overnight lows will be cold

MISSOULA - While high temperatures are staying warmer overall, overnight lows will be cold again this evening.

Earlier today, the local National Weather Service reported 8 a.m. temperatures for areas that were well below freezing.

Georgetown Lake was around -23°, Seeley Lake at -8°, and Ronan and Frenchtown were just barely over 0°.

Although the lows will stay cold again tonight, daytime highs are expected to remain above normal.

Generally, temperatures will hit in the upper 30s, with some locations potentially in the 40s.

For now, conditions will be dry and clear due to a high pressure system building.

On Friday, a short wave will break down the high pressure, with little moisture probability then.

Even though the high pressure will break down Friday, chances of precipitation do not return to the forecast until Saturday or Sunday.

The wet weather trend will then stick around for much of the next week.

Long-range models are showing a potential arctic front hitting Tuesday night - Wednesday that would drop high temperatures into the teens.