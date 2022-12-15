Weather Forecast: Holiday travel conditions for the next week

MISSOULA — A brief period of drier weather will move in today due to a weak high pressure system.

For now, travel conditions look fine for much of the weekend, but more snow is likely beginning on Sunday. Current weather models are slightly unclear on the timing and severity of the next snow system, but Tuesday looks to have the biggest impacts to travel right now.

Next week, bitter cold air is expected to drop temperatures from the mid 20s to anywhere from 10-30 degrees below normal. For this time of year, normal temperatures hover around 30 degrees, so with the forecasted extreme cold, temperatures will be at or around 0 degrees.

The projected cold could impact livestock, pets, and overall energy consumption leading up to the holiday.

If any preparations are needed to winterize vehicles, homes, or outdoor spaces - now is the time.