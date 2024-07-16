Weather Forecast: Hot and dry conditions hang on

MISSOULA — Across western Montana, hot and dry weather conditions will continue to fuel fire danger for the next several days.

No change is expected in the overall forecast, minus a few hotter temperatures starting Wednesday.

Winds should be less breezy today between 5-10 MPH. Hopefully, winds will stay calm to help firefighters.

Temperatures today will hit in the upper 80s and a few low 90s. Tomorrow, highs climb again to possible triple-digits and temperatures will stay that way for a while.

Here's some good news though - long range models are hinting at a possible breakdown of our high pressure ridge that could bring some relief. This possibility is currently timing out to arrive sometime next week though, so continue to stay as this heatwave continues.