Weather Forecast: Hot and hazy this weekend

MISSOULA - Warm and hazy across western Montana on your Friday. Highs are in the 80s with smoke overhead as well.

Temperatures will warm a few degrees each day Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s to low 90s.



Smoke should start to clear for the weekend especially by Sunday as our next weather system is on the way.

A low pressure and cold front will bring cooler temperatures along with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Sunday afternoon and evening; these will then continue into Monday.

Models are showing a trough of low pressure staying put over the Northern Rockies for most of next week.

This will keep pleasant Spring weather sticking around with highs in the 70s along with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms.