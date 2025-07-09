Weather Forecast: Hot, dry, and windy today; big pattern change tomorrow

MISSOULA — Today (Wednesday):

We’ve got some active weather on tap today, especially wind-wise. Breezy winds will be fairly consistent today around 10-30 MPH in valleys, along with hot & dry weather. This combination raises fire weather concerns.

Please, do your part today to prevent wildfire starts amid these conditions.

After a quieter late morning and early afternoon, a round of isolated storms is expected to fire up later today. Once again, north central Idaho, Lemhi County, and southwest Montana are the main areas to watch. Some storms could pack a punch with strong, localized wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

Thursday:

Get ready for a noticeable cool-down. Temperatures will drop by 10 to 15 degrees as a trough of low pressure moves in from British Columbia.

Northwest Montana, especially areas north of I-90, stands the best chance of getting some showers, with the Continental Divide most likely to see wetting rain (0.10" or more). While winds will stick around, cooler air and increased humidity should help ease fire concerns.

Looking Ahead:

By the weekend, we’re back to warm and dry weather as high pressure builds in again.

But don’t get too comfortable—models are hinting at another system moving down from Canada sometime between late Monday and Wednesday. That could mean cooler temperatures and more showers, though exact timing and intensity are still up in the air.