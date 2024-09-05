Weather Forecast: Hot, hazy, and dry conditions continue

MISSOULA — As we inch closer towards the weekend, hot, hazy, and dry conditions continue.

Temperatures will keep getting warmer for the weekend in the 90°s. With these high temperatures and low humidity, fire danger will be high again.

Haze may help us out if it gets thick enough to stop the full heating potential we are expecting. If not, still expect slight haze through the weekend.

By next week it looks like we'll see a cool down and some possible precipitation. Until then, stay hydrated and cool!