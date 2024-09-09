Weather Forecast: Hot & hazy for now; big changes coming midweek

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will still be hot and hazy as we start the week, but fall-like weather is just around the corner!

An air quality alert is in place until 8 a.m. on Monday. With the way smoke is looking to move in from Idaho, it will likely be re-issued — especially for Ravalli and Granite counties.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s across the region today. Trends look to stay the same through Tuesday.

Then, a massive pattern shift will roll in on Wednesday.

A low pressure trough should bring in some rainy weather, cooler temperatures, and help clear out the skies.

Temperatures will cool down to highs in the 60s at that point, making it feel like fall has arrived for Thursday and Friday.