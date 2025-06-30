Weather Forecast: Hot weather through Wednesday, storms midweek

MISSOULA — It's going to stay hot and dry through Wednesday, thanks to a high-pressure ridge parked over the region.

Overnight lows have been staying in the 60s, and the heat is building during the day—enough that heat advisories are in effect for parts of central Idaho, including Grangeville and Orofino, through Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday, the ridge shifts east and opens the door for southwest winds to bring in more moisture.

This setup is a classic recipe for thunderstorms in central Idaho and western Montana, and the main concern will be strong, straight-line winds. Some models are even hinting at a chance for severe storms on Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, a broad low-pressure system moves in, which will bring some relief from the heat. Our 4th of July (Friday) looks much more comfortable than where we are starting this week.

Expect more clouds, cooler temperatures (mostly 80s and low 90s), and a daily chance of thunderstorms, especially in parts of southwest Montana.