Weather Forecast: Incoming cold front brings winds, storms, and cooler temps

MISSOULA — An incoming cold front will sweep through western Montana today - bringing along some winds, storms, and cooler temperatures with the frontal boundary.

Radar shows the front line well, which appears to arrive around the commute hour this evening. Rain and storms are expected to last through the late evening and then clear up by tomorrow.

The strongest storms will center around the I-90 corridor and below. In the Flathead region, only rain showers are likely.

Unfortunately, gusty winds generally accompany a cold front of this type. Winds are not great for fire danger this time of year. Forecasted wind gusts would reach as high as 30 MPH both today and Thursday.

The cooler temperatures will not be felt until Thursday and will be short-lived. Daytime highs will climb to normal, or slightly-above normal levels for the weekend with clearer weather.