Weather Forecast: Incoming front to bring strong-to-severe winds; fire danger

MISSOULA — A cold front moving in from the Pacific is bringing strong wind gusts today.

Ahead of the front, please take precautions by bringing in outdoor items like trash cans or Halloween decorations. Also, do not park under damaged trees this afternoon and keep an eye out for conditions when it comes to sports practices tonight.

These precautions will greatly help against sustained wind gusts that are expected to be between 20-60 MPH in valleys, up to 80 MPH at high elevations. Damaged trees and power outages are our main possible impacts.

Winds are calm this morning and should be calm again tomorrow morning, but this afternoon will be incredibly gusty. Hence, the High Wind Warning will continue until 3 AM Saturday.

Rain showers and cooler temperatures are behind the cold front. Any moisture will be mostly gone by tomorrow morning, with Saturday temperatures hitting in the upper 50°s and low 60°s.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will warm up with sunshine and high pressure as our dominate weather feature.