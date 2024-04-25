Weather Forecast: Incoming pattern change

MISSOULA — An incoming weather pattern change will allow for cooler temperatures and moisture through the weekend.

Today will feel like the transition day as temperatures will still be above 60 degrees and there will be partly cloudy skies.

A few scattered showers may fall in SW Montana later this afternoon, but the bulk of the moisture will not move in until late tonight.

Low pressure coming from the Pacific is responsible for this big change. Valleys will still be warm enough for rain showers, while mountains will experience snow showers. It's time to grab the umbrella again!

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas of I-90 and SW Montana where snow may create difficult driving conditions. Keep an eye on road conditions if you have weekend travel plans that direction Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures will drop to 50s by tomorrow and stay in that range into early next week.